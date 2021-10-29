Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

Humana has raised its dividend payment by 32.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Humana has a dividend payout ratio of 13.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Humana to earn $24.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

Shares of HUM opened at $467.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.26. Humana has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Humana will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $494.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.92.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

