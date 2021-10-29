HBT Financial, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

HBT Financial has a payout ratio of 32.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HBT Financial to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.3%.

NASDAQ HBT opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.43. HBT Financial has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average is $16.92.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 31.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HBT Financial will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

HBT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of HBT Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HBT Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of HBT Financial worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

