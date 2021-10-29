Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Upgraded to “C” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) from a d rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SIX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.33.

NYSE SIX opened at $40.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.31. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $51.75. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 2.50.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.89 per share, with a total value of $2,841,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

