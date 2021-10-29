BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has increased its dividend by 1,033.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

Shares of DCF stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.51.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.