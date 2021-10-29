Puma’s (PUMSY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PUMSY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Puma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of PUMSY stock opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.69. Puma has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $13.13.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

