Graviocoin (GIO) Market Cap Hits $4.34 Million

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 29th. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $4.34 million and $327.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0602 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded up 11.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $192.05 or 0.00314524 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000437 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

