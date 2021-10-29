TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $556.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. TTM Technologies updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.280-$0.340 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.28-0.34 EPS.

TTMI stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 72.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.53. TTM Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.23.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $251,675.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,392 shares in the company, valued at $371,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TTM Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 994,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 289,089 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.92% of TTM Technologies worth $14,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

