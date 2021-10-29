Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stock Holdings Increased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,686,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,388 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.84% of Entergy worth $168,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,020,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,295,158,000 after purchasing an additional 67,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,695,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,066,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,868 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,289,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,665 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,106,000 after purchasing an additional 76,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,898,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,948,000 after purchasing an additional 144,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Shares of ETR opened at $102.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.03. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $115.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETR. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.86.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

See Also: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.