Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Director Simon R. Vernon Sells 25,000 Shares

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Director Simon R. Vernon sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Triton International stock opened at $62.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Triton International Limited has a 12-month low of $35.88 and a 12-month high of $63.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.19 and its 200 day moving average is $52.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.24. Triton International had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $400.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Triton International’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Triton International Limited will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This is an increase from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Triton International’s payout ratio is presently 49.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Triton International by 27.0% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Triton International during the third quarter worth $26,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Triton International during the second quarter worth $4,604,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Triton International by 33.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 292,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,322,000 after buying an additional 73,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Triton International by 92.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

TRTN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Triton International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Triton International

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

