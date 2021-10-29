South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of South Plains Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for South Plains Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

SPFI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $26.48 on Friday. South Plains Financial has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $475.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.24.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 16.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,721,000 after buying an additional 69,745 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 495,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,467,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 15,948 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services though its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

