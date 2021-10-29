United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter.

UBSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $36.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. United Bankshares has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 32.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,679,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,801,000 after purchasing an additional 315,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,429,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,157,000 after acquiring an additional 656,694 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,205,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,509,000 after acquiring an additional 26,411 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,274,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,650 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,517,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,126,000 after acquiring an additional 136,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

