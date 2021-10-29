Evan Sharp Sells 54,239 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Evan Sharp sold 54,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total value of $2,709,780.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Evan Sharp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 21st, Evan Sharp sold 62,428 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,850,559.04.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $5,360,420.37.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $5,570,531.46.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Evan Sharp sold 103,501 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $5,888,171.89.

Shares of PINS opened at $45.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.19 and a beta of 1.25. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.54 and a 52-week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $613.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Pinterest from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,375,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 19,375 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,642,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,503,000. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

