easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Downgraded by Citigroup to Sell

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2021

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ESYJY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a 900.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, October 1st. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of easyJet from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $900.00.

Shares of easyJet stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. easyJet has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.35.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

