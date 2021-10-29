easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Downgraded by Citigroup to Sell

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ESYJY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a 900.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, October 1st. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of easyJet from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $900.00.

Shares of easyJet stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. easyJet has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.35.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

