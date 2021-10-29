Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target Raised to $360.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price objective raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $350.00 to $360.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.22% from the stock’s current price.
LIN has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.87.
Shares of Linde stock opened at $317.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde has a 12 month low of $214.14 and a 12 month high of $321.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.32. The stock has a market cap of $164.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Linde by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,297,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,157,130,000 after purchasing an additional 89,235 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Linde by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,715,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,842,861,000 after purchasing an additional 75,543 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Linde by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,327,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,983,291,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Linde by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,528,151,000 after purchasing an additional 617,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Linde by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,968,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,436,528,000 after purchasing an additional 367,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.
About Linde
Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.
Recommended Story: Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.