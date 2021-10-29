Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target Raised to $360.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price objective raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $350.00 to $360.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.22% from the stock’s current price.

LIN has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.87.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of Linde stock opened at $317.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde has a 12 month low of $214.14 and a 12 month high of $321.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.32. The stock has a market cap of $164.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Linde will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Linde by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,297,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,157,130,000 after purchasing an additional 89,235 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Linde by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,715,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,842,861,000 after purchasing an additional 75,543 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Linde by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,327,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,983,291,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Linde by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,528,151,000 after purchasing an additional 617,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Linde by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,968,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,436,528,000 after purchasing an additional 367,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.