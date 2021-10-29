DA Davidson Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alerus Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

ALRS opened at $32.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Alerus Financial has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $34.70.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.24. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 16.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Alerus Financial by 186.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Alerus Financial by 67.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Alerus Financial by 105,540.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank bought a new stake in Alerus Financial during the third quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Alerus Financial by 30.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. 37.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

