FY2021 EPS Estimates for Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank First in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.94 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.89. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank First’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank First from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ BFC opened at $70.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $541.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.36. Bank First has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.82 and a 200-day moving average of $70.46.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bank First had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 36.65%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Bank First by 32.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Bank First by 93,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bank First by 21.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Bank First during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bank First by 26.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Bank First’s payout ratio is presently 16.57%.

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

