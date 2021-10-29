Research Analysts Set Expectations for First Commonwealth Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Commonwealth Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.33. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $15.26 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $15.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.14.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.79%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.