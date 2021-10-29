William Blair Weighs in on uniQure’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of uniQure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $6.49 per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for uniQure’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.73) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 million. uniQure had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 60.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share.

QURE has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.46 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.27.

Shares of QURE stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.86. uniQure has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $52.19.

In other news, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 8,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $319,171.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $217,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,231,803 over the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 291.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,909,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 30,689.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 339,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 338,200 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 289.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 350,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 260,620 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,489,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

