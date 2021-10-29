Royal Bank of Canada Raises VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Price Target to $65.00

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) had its price objective raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti started coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $56.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $711.42 million, a P/E ratio of 77.78 and a beta of 1.56. VSE has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $56.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. VSE had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 6.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VSE will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,839,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,069,000 after purchasing an additional 61,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 704,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 514,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 492,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,448,000 after purchasing an additional 53,449 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

