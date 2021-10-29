Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 71,737 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 472,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,737 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $65,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 44.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Pegasystems during the first quarter worth about $63,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 8,781.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems stock opened at $118.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 739.44 and a beta of 1.18. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.06 and a twelve month high of $148.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $256.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.32 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -8.76%.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,101 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $146,543.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $90,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,274 shares of company stock worth $303,648 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pegasystems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.20.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

