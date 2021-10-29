Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 7.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 144,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $68,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Chemed by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Chemed by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Chemed by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Chemed by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total value of $1,403,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,197,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of CHE opened at $447.00 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $403.00 and a 52-week high of $560.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $459.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $471.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.45.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.96%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

