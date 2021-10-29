United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Raised to $260.00 at Raymond James

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.55% from the stock’s current price.

UPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.16.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS opened at $213.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.60 and its 200-day moving average is $197.94. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $220.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,208,000. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.9% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,582,000 after buying an additional 16,778 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 603.7% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 18,517 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 53,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.