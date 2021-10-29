Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 35.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,231,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 668,331 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $70,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,105,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,572,000 after purchasing an additional 479,863 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 10.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 283,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after acquiring an additional 27,302 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth $1,138,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 7.6% in the second quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 157,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,068,000 after acquiring an additional 11,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 1,114.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 92,105 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRNS opened at $64.79 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.39 and a twelve month high of $75.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.36 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.15 and a 200 day moving average of $57.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRNS shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $276,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James O’boyle sold 104,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $7,206,581.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 358,702 shares in the company, valued at $24,660,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,585 shares of company stock valued at $14,263,618 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

