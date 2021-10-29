Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 47.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,211 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RIO opened at $64.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $80.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $55.39 and a twelve month high of $95.97.

Several analysts recently commented on RIO shares. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. CLSA lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

