Ontology Price Down 10.3% Over Last Week (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $795.04 million and approximately $126.16 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be bought for $0.91 or 0.00001488 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00041449 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.69 or 0.00105938 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003060 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00018520 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.43 or 0.00429785 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00047950 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.