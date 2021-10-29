Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €35.00 Price Target for Renault (EPA:RNO)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RNO. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Renault in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Renault in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Renault in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Renault in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Renault in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renault has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €37.17 ($43.73).

Shares of EPA RNO opened at €30.92 ($36.38) on Thursday. Renault has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($118.47). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €31.07.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

