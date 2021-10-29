Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Lowered to “Hold” at HSBC

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of TLGHY stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.96. Telenet Group has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $22.89.

Telenet Group Holding NV engages in the provision of cable television services. It offers basic and enhanced video, including high definition, pay television and video-on-demand services, high-speed broadband internet and fixed-line, and mobile telephony services to residential subscribers who reside in the company’s network area.

