Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) PT Raised to $36.00 at SVB Leerink

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 28.87% from the company’s previous close.

VCRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Vocera Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

NYSE VCRA opened at $50.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -297.69 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Vocera Communications has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.18.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.13. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vocera Communications will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $418,886.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $1,101,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,345 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vocera Communications by 1.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,946,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $134,838,000 after buying an additional 33,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vocera Communications by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,798,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,666,000 after buying an additional 95,027 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Vocera Communications by 293,055.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,121,000 after buying an additional 1,031,555 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Vocera Communications by 28.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 762,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,401,000 after buying an additional 170,932 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Vocera Communications by 228.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 747,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,801,000 after buying an additional 520,302 shares during the period.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

