Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) to Market Perform

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $101.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey has a 52-week low of $61.19 and a 52-week high of $105.30.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.84 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 112.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

