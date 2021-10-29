Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.582-$1.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.43 billion-$12.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.47 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a d rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.67.

KDP stock opened at $35.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.27. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

