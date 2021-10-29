Barclays Downgrades Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) to Equal Weight

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NLY. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.03.

NYSE:NLY opened at $8.57 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.82.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NLY. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

