STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €48.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.50 ($54.71) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €41.66 ($49.01).

Shares of STM stock opened at €41.32 ($48.61) on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 52-week high of €21.45 ($25.24). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €37.40 and a 200 day moving average price of €33.64.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

