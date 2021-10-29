M&T Bank Corp Raises Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,262 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,163,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,857,000 after purchasing an additional 147,232 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 73,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,475,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $580,668,000 after buying an additional 59,824 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter worth $812,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 10,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

MDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $487,693.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,524.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $120,645.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,076 shares of company stock valued at $933,681. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $49.29 on Friday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.02 and a 52-week high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.32.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.