M&T Bank Corp Has $444,000 Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,420,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 390.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,403,000 after purchasing an additional 14,569 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,079.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.50. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $893.05 and a twelve month high of $1,267.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,101.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,137.92.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $25.38 EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 49.54% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.