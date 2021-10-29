M&T Bank Corp Has $453,000 Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 9.7% during the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 138.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 13,970 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 73.6% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 36,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 15,548 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 45,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,589.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 362,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after purchasing an additional 341,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $51,227.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,297.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James P. Torgerson acquired 5,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $248,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at $393,341. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,637 shares of company stock valued at $390,960. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $48.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $38.66 and a 52-week high of $52.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.01 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.55%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

