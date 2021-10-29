Brokerages Expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) to Post $1.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Medpace’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the highest is $1.27. Medpace posted earnings of $1.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Medpace.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

MEDP opened at $219.71 on Friday. Medpace has a 12 month low of $108.98 and a 12 month high of $219.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 556 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $100,102.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 1,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $178,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,157 shares of company stock valued at $9,137,527 over the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the third quarter worth about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medpace (MEDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.