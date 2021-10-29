$0.20 EPS Expected for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $251.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.27 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on SHC shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sotera Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

In related news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,677,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHC. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 180,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHC stock opened at $24.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average of $24.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.42.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

