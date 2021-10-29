FY2021 Earnings Estimate for General Electric (NYSE:GE) Issued By William Blair

General Electric (NYSE:GE) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of General Electric in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.00. William Blair also issued estimates for General Electric’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GE. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Electric from $102.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

Shares of GE opened at $105.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.81. General Electric has a one year low of $58.32 and a one year high of $115.32.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 416.8% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth about $206,000.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

