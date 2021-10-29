FY2021 EPS Estimates for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Reduced by Analyst

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) – Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kontoor Brands in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.05 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.06. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KTB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.17.

NYSE KTB opened at $52.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.69. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 257.55%. The firm had revenue of $490.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.10 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,149,000 after buying an additional 87,236 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth $272,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the first quarter worth $388,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

