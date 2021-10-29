ZCore (ZCR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $173.00

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One ZCore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZCore has a market capitalization of $113,604.56 and $173.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZCore has traded 14% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Xaya (CHI) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Coin Profile

ZCR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 11,223,736 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

ZCore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

