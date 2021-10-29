Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Garmin Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Garmin in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $5.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.50. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Garmin’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Get Garmin alerts:

GRMN has been the subject of several other research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $145.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.17. Garmin has a 1-year low of $97.52 and a 1-year high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renasant Bank boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Garmin by 34.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 11.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.