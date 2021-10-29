FY2021 EPS Estimates for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Raised by Analyst

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) – Research analysts at Barrington Research raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HealthStream in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HSTM. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $26.45 on Friday. HealthStream has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $31.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.60 million, a PE ratio of 101.73, a PEG ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.35.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $64.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. HealthStream’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $30,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,472.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSTM. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after acquiring an additional 48,509 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

