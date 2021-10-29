Jeffrey Royer Acquires 14,700 Shares of Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL) Stock

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL) Director Jeffrey Royer purchased 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,700 shares in the company, valued at C$144,820.

TSE BYL opened at C$0.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.00. Baylin Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.70 and a 1 year high of C$2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.47 million and a P/E ratio of -0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.91.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$21.62 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baylin Technologies Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF), and terrestrial microwave products and services. The company offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems, and small cell system antennas.

