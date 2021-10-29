Jeff Fairman Sells 4,750 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $107,777.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeff Fairman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $124,307.50.

On Thursday, August 26th, Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $120,555.00.

Vaxcyte stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 0.48. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $39.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.59.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the second quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 24.3% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 128,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 25,155 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,346,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,821,000 after purchasing an additional 157,889 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 37.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

