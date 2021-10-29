Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Director Rakesh Thakor Patel Sells 14,100 Shares

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.10, for a total value of C$198,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns -45,600 shares in the company, valued at C($642,960).

Rakesh Thakor Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 1,900 shares of Evertz Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.14, for a total value of C$26,866.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 400 shares of Evertz Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.22, for a total value of C$5,688.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 1,100 shares of Evertz Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.31, for a total value of C$15,741.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 200 shares of Evertz Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.21, for a total value of C$2,842.00.

Shares of TSE ET opened at C$14.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Evertz Technologies Limited has a 1-year low of C$11.51 and a 1-year high of C$15.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.45.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$97.17 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 98.63%.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

