FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. Lifted by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ultra Clean in a research note issued on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $3.88 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.64. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ultra Clean’s FY2022 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UCTT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.41 and a 200 day moving average of $49.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97. Ultra Clean has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.53 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.88%. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 59.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 31,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ultra Clean news, insider William Joe Williams sold 618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $34,045.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $148,096.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,854,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

