ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Trading Down 4.8%

ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) dropped 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.75 and last traded at $27.95. Approximately 2,626 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 834,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.37.

FORG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.89.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ForgeRock stock. Accenture plc purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 103,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,000. ForgeRock accounts for 0.4% of Accenture plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Accenture plc owned 0.13% of ForgeRock as of its most recent SEC filing.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

