Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.74

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.74 and last traded at $13.81, with a volume of 119144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BBBY shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.36.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3,469.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

