Integer (NYSE:ITGR) PT Raised to $111.00

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $107.00 to $111.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.08% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Argus lifted their target price on Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Get Integer alerts:

NYSE:ITGR opened at $92.44 on Friday. Integer has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $101.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.63.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. Integer had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $305.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Integer will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $1,017,224.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,970,260.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Flanagan sold 2,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $246,328.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,202.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,772 shares of company stock worth $1,596,670. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Integer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Integer by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Integer by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.