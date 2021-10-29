Integer (NYSE:ITGR) PT Raised to $111.00

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $107.00 to $111.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.08% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Argus lifted their target price on Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.
NYSE:ITGR opened at $92.44 on Friday. Integer has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $101.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.63.
In other news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $1,017,224.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,970,260.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Flanagan sold 2,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $246,328.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,202.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,772 shares of company stock worth $1,596,670. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Integer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Integer by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Integer by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.
Integer Company Profile
Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.
