CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. CPS Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.46 million, a PE ratio of 228.61 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.75.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in CPS Technologies by 50.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in CPS Technologies by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CPS Technologies by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 11,603 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the last quarter. 11.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

