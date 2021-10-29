CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. CPS Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.46 million, a PE ratio of 228.61 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.75.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter.
CPS Technologies Company Profile
CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.
